Japan fund reconstruction of Sauago Village Water Supply

SIGNING THE GRANT CONTRACT: Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta and Mayor of Sauago village, Tiavatia Konelio Tielu

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 20 MARCH 2017: The people of Sauago village on the north east coast of Upolu island will soon have access an improved and more reliable water supplies after securing grant assistance from the Government of Japan at a signing ceremony last week at the Embassy of Japan in Apia.

The grant of USD$96,166 equivalent to SAT$ 239,455 was signed over by Japan’s Ambassador H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta to the village water supply committee through mayor, Tiavatia Konelio Tielu.

The grant is provided under the Japanese popular Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) that will see the much needed upgraded water supply system for Sauago village.

The Sauago Village water supply was initially installed in 1959 and has deteriorated over the years and is becoming unreliable and unhealthy to use for everyday needs such as drinking, bathing and cooking. In addition, during very dry seasons the current water supply is insufficient for all the village members.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Tuimaugaoali’i Kazumasa Shibuta reiterated Japan’s commitment to supporting Samoa’s development needs.

“Japan continues to provide support to developmental projects at the grass-roots level through its GGP programme that is specifically designed to address basic human needs, which include basic education, water supply, health, vocational training and sanitary environment,” he said.

Japan’s “Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects” was introduced in 1991 in response to various development needs in least developed countries in the Pacific.

The assistance symbolizes Japan’s commitment to support efforts by the Government of Samoa and its people to achieve its key outcome in its national Development Strategy 2016/17-2019/20.

