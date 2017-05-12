Japan funded Primary School handed over

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Shinya Aoki during his keynote address



APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 12 MAY 2017: The Samauga and Lefagaoalii Primary Schools in Savaii that was rebuilt under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects, was handed over today.

The grant contract for this project was signed in December 2016 and amounted $98,785 US dollars ($247,951) in Samoan tala.

The grant was for the construction of a 4 room block to be used as 2 classrooms, a staff room and a library/laboratory, a toilet block and tiling of all the floor spaces in the existing and the new buildings.

The new school building will help solve the problem of overcrowding and meeting minimum standard for school environment promulgated by the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (MESC).

The school has a roll of 244 students with 11 teachers including the principal which caters for students from the villages of Samauga and Lefagaoalii.

Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Samoa, H.E. Mr. Shinya Aoki congratulated Samauga and Lefagaoalii Primary School for the successful completion of the project and shared his wish that with continue support from the community the students will improve their academic performance and achieve their dreams.

“Japan will continue to provide support to development projects at the grassroots level through its GGP aligned with the key outcomes that needs improvement in Strategy for Development of Samoa (SDS),” he said.

In addition to other development projects, Japan is an active partner in the development of education sector. The 26 years GGP scheme focus on small scale projects directly benefitting the grassroots level as well as contributing in the socio- economic development of Samoa.

The Government of Japan has been providing funds to many local government schools through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) since 1991.

Related