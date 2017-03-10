Japan funds reconstruction of Samata-i-uta Primary School

The Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta and President of Samata-i-uta Primary School committee, Selu Malaki signing the contract agreement

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 10 MARCH 2017: The Samata-i-uta Primary School in Savaii today signed the Japanese Government Grant contract for the reconstruction of 8 new classrooms, a staff room and a library. This is the second project awarded by the Government of Japan in 2017 under its GGP scheme.

The contract under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) is titled “The Project for the Reconstruction of Samata-i-uta Primary School” and was signed at the Embassy of Japan in Apia.

Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta signed over the grant of USD $112,171 equivalent to SAT $279,308 to the President of Samata-i-uta Primary School committee, Selu Malaki.

His Excellency Tuimaugaoalii reiterated Japan’s priorities in its cooperation for Samoa is to support its education sector in accordance with the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture (MESC) minimum service standards (MSM) in areas such as healthy school environment as well as SDS 2017-2020 strategic key outcomes of quality access to education.

“We have been in the forefront and working hand in hand with the Government of Samoa in supporting communities in rural areas in order to meet MSM standards and improve quality education in Samoa,” he said.

Ambassador Tuimaugaoalii hoped that projects like this would strengthen the friendly ties between Japanese and Samoan people.

Japan’s GGP was launched in 1991 to support small scale projects directly benefitting the grassroots level as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of the Independent State of Samoa.

Since then, various grassroots projects have been implemented by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), local government units (LGUs) and other non-profit organisations.

