Japan hands over $322,000 talā Aufaga Primary School Building

PHOTO: The new $322,000 talā Aufaga Primary school building that was handed over yesterday

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL 2019: The Government of Japan continues to provide development assistance at the grass-roots level in the education sector which benefits the people of Samoa.

Yesterday, Japan’s Ambassador to Samoa, H.E. Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki, handed over the new Aufaga Primary School built under Japan’s Grants Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects totalling USD 131,946 (about SAT 321, 976.57 tala.

The handover ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio, teachers, parents and students of Aufaga Primary School.

The school committee received funds in March of last year that assisted the School Committee build 8 new classrooms, a staff room, a library or a computer lab.

The old school building was 30 years old and served the two villages of Aufaga and Vavau and had been deteriorating over the years due to its age and consecutive cyclones of past years.

Japan through its GGP is pleased to assist and be part of the development of the students of Aufaga Primary School as education is a very vital sector in any development of any nation.

The Government of Japan has decided to make every effort to prioritize the development of basic education by improving and upgrading the facilities of a number of schools across Samoa.

Since the inception of Japan’s GGP in 1991, it has provided funding assistance to more than 93 successful educational projects with a total value of approximately $2.5million Samoan talā.

Japan’s GGP aims to support small-scale projects that is specifically designed to address basic human needs, which includes basic education, water supply, health and sanitary environment as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of Samoa.

