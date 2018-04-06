Japan hands over Primary school for Avao village

The new Laumoliafi Primary School at Avao, Savai’i funded by Japan at a cost of WST283, 760.62.

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 06 APRIL 2018: More Government schools in Samoa continue to benefit under the Government of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The latest recipient is the Laumoliafi Primary School at Avao, Savai’i. The Handover Ceremony was held today Friday 6th April 2018, where members of the Government, including Prime Minister Tuilaepa were present to witness the opening of the newly reconstructed school building.

The total grant for this project is WST283, 760.62, which was utilized to reconstruct the main school building to house 8 class rooms, a Staff Room and School Library.

The school caters for 229 students with 7 teachers, and they can now work and learn in the newly reconstructed rooms.

A statement from the Embassy of Japan in Apia says “Japan will continue to provide support for development projects at the grassroots level through its GGP aligned with the key outcomes that needs improvements in the Strategy for Development of Samoa (SDS).”

H.E Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki expressed his congratulations to everyone who supported the project up to its completion with the hope that everyone at Laumoliafi Primary School will treat the facilities with proper care for future generations to utilise.

“Lastly, this will continue to strengthen the ties between the government and the people of Japan and Samoa.”

Related

Press Release