Japan hands over US$100,768 funded Vaimea Primary School

Japan’s Ambassador His Excellency Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki, Vaimea Primary School teachers and students celebrate the first day with a new school building

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 03 AUGUST 2017: The Government of Japan has handed over a new Vaimea Primary School as the latest in its continuing assistance to education in Samoa through Japans Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

The grant totalling up to USD $100,768 (SAT$251,749.10) funded the reconstruction of the oldest section of the current school building complex which houses two classrooms and a hall.

Vaimea Primary School is the first recipient to receive this grant assistance this year after the grant contract was officially signed and approved in January this year.

His Excellency Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa will officially handover the new classrooms and hall to the Vaimea Primary School yesterday.

The Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi thanked the government of Japan for its continuing assistance as well as Cabinet Ministers, Associate Ministers, parents, teachers and students of Vaimea primary School.

The Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Papaliitele Unasa Niko Lee Hang cut the ribbon to open the new school building complex.

The Government of Japan recognizes the importance of quality education for the younger generation as they are the workforce and leaders of the future.

A total of close to 600 students are expected to directly benefit from the reconstruction project of Vaimea Primary School and the Government of Japan hopes that the reconstruction project endows the students within renewed sense of pride and enthusiasm for learning.

Japan has continuously assisted its friendly Pacific neighbour, Samoa, and the reconstruction project of Vaimea Primary School is an added milestone in Japan’s ongoing GGP support and cooperation towards the Independent State of Samoa.

