Japan hands over WST425, 500 Vailima Primary School project

The Minister of MJCA Hon. Fa’aolesa Katopau Ainu’u cutting the ribbon for the new Vailima Primary School building

Source: JICA



APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 30 JUNE 2017: The Government of Japan yesterday handed over the WST425, 500 Vailima Primary School funded under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The Reconstruction of the Vailima Primary School Project involved 11 classrooms and a toilet block plus an additional room for the library and a computer class.

The school caters for 348 students with 10 teachers, and are now using the new classrooms thanks the government of Japan for making this possible.

Japan will continue to provide support for development projects at the grassroots level through its GGP aligned with the key outcomes that needs improvements in the Strategy for Development of Samoa (SDS).

H.E Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki expressed his congratulations to everyone who support this project up to its completion with the hope that everyone at Vailima Primary School will treat the facilities with proper care for many generations to utilise.

“Lastly, this will continue to strengthen the ties between the government and the people of Japan and Samoa,” said Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki.

Related