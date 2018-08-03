Japan handsover Satupa’itea District Hospital

The Satupa’itea District Hospital as handed over today

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 03 AUGUST 2018: The Government of Japan today handed over the Satupa’itea District Hospital rebuilt under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

The project was handed over today in the presence of the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, Ministry of Health and NHS officials as well as the residents of Satupa’itea and its neighbouring districts.

The project was funded by a grant of up to one hundred nineteen thousand and one hundred and nineteen US dollars (SAT $307,007.73).

The grant was signed in November 2015 between the former Ambassador of Japan to Samoa and the Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Leao Talalelei Tuitama and witnessed by the Satupa’itea Member of Parliament, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Labour and Public Enterprises, Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell.

The old hospital that was built in the 1960s was greatly damaged by cyclones and other natural disasters over the years, and its former location close to the sea shore made it prone to natural disasters.

The Government of Samoa therefore, decided to close the hospital with a plan to rebuild in a new location further inland.

The project includes rebuilding the Outpatient Clinic consisting of consulting, treatment, dispensary and the ambulance entrance bay.

The people from around the area have had to make the long trip to the main hospital at Tuasivi for more than ten years.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki, emphasized and reaffirmed in his speech his government’s commitment in the health sector through its ongoing GGP scheme.

“Japan’s support in the health sector is strong, one of the key priorities in our development partnership with Samoa, whereas we have and are always committed to play a vital role through our GGP programme. In addition, Japan has and will continue to promote health and wellbeing of the people of Samoa in both islands, Upolu and Savaii. And, trusting that our partnership with NHS will grow in reaching a Healthy Samoa.”

The new and improved outpatient clinic will benefit 10,000 of the population of the three districts – namely Satupa’itea, Palauli Le Falefa and Palauli East.

Not only it will alleviate the problem of having to travel long distances to see a doctor or for a follow up care, but also, to allow for more timely and efficient health services.

Japan extended its GGP assistance to projects that see to address basic human needs which include health and medical care, water supply, basic education and environmental protection or disaster relief.

Since its inception in 1991, more than 170 projects have successfully been completed and have benefitted several communities and have had impacted immensely on the lives of many Samoans.

