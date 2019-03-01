Japan provides $245,000 for Leauva’a Primary School

PHOTO: The Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki and Tuala Puletini Tuala, Chairman of the Leauva’a School Committee signing the grant today.

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 01 MARCH 2019: Leauvaa Primary School is the latest recipient in the growing list of schools receiving financial assistance from Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project.

The official signing ceremony to formalize Japan’s grant assistance took place at the Embassy office in Apia earlier today between the Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, His Excellency Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki and the Chairman of the school committee, Tuala Puletini Tuala.

The committee received a grant of up to USD$95,736 equivalent to approximately SAT$245,000 to fund the reconstruction of eight new classrooms, a staff room and a library or computer room and to carry out renovations for two additional classrooms.

The occasion is the latest manifestation of Japan’s continuous support and firm commitment towards the education sector, realizing that improving basic education facilities at grassroots level is vital in the learning process of young children of Samoa.

