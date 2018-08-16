Japan signs USD$1.8 million for much needed medical equipment



PHOTO: Japans Ambassador, Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki and Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi sign the USD$1.8 million grant assistance.

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 17 AUGUST 2018: The Government of Japan continues its partnership with the Government of Samoa to promote the health and well-being of the Samoan people under its Grant Aid Assistance.

Notes were signed and exchanged yesterday between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Maugaoleatuolo Shinya Aoki and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi to formalise Japan’s commitment and contribution to promoting the economic and social development efforts of Samoa through the health sector.

The Exchange of Notes confirms a grant valued at 200 million JPY (USD$1.8 million) to procure much needed range of medical equipment.

This Grant Assistance will support the goals of improved quality and quantity of medical equipment for effective health services.

It is expected that this Grant Aid Assistance will assist in achieving an advance national development framework of Samoa which is included in its Strategy for the Development of Samoa (SDS) 2016/17-2019/20 with the core focus to strengthen the health system capacity and sustainability of a healthy Samoa.

The procurement and installation of the equipment as well as the technical assistance for the maintenance of the equipment will be the main scope of the grant assistance.

Moreover, this Grant Aid Assistance is based on the prioritized areas of Japan’s assistance and was declared by the Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr. Shinzo Abe at the bilateral summit meeting prior to the Eight Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM8) in May of this year.

This will be the second project in the health sector provided under the grant aid, in addition to the dental equipment donated earlier in February of this year and a dental mobile vehicle soon to be received for the promotion of economic and social development.