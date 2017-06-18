Japan’s Ambassador becomes a Samoan chief

Japan’s Ambassador Shinya Aoki accepting his ava and his Samoan chiefly title, Maugaoleatuolo-o-Salafai during his investiture at Fatausi village last Saturday

Story by Lagi Keresoma & Photos by Natu Samuelu

APIA, SAMOA –MONDAY 19 JUNE 2017: Japan’s ambassador to Samoa, His Excellency Shinya Aoki, was bestowed the highest honour in the village of Fusi, Safotulafai last Saturday, when he became the first to hold the chiefly title Maugaoleatuolo-o-Salafai.

“The significance of the title is that no one has held it before,” announced Pa’u Letoa Sefo Pa’u – the village Member of Parliament. “And that the title bestowment ceremony is conducted right here on the traditional meeting grounds of Fuifatu,” he explained.

Pa’u said Fuifatu is the meeting ground for the whole of Savai’i and the title Mauaoleatuolo-o-Salafai, is the name of the mountain range that surrounds all other mountains on the island.

“We have been asked three times if we could honour previous Ambassadors with a title, but denied it,” said Pa’u.

“But in time, we observed the partnership that has been forged between villages that have honoured diplomats with matai titles, so I agreed to honour Japan’s ambassador with a title,” he said.

Pa’u said he thought for an appropriate title for the occasion, and settled on Maugaoleatuolo-o-Salafai.

The title was bestowed by the high chiefs of the village and blessed by the church deacon in the presence of other chiefs from the district and the island.

To the village chiefs approval, the newly invested chief Maugaoleatuolo-o-Salafai stood smartly in a red lavalava, and sporting the chiefs talking stick and whisk – to’oto’o and fue, as he spoke to acknowledge the honour.

“I have this high honour for the title and I respect culture and tradition,” said Maugaoleatuolo-o-Salafai Aoki.

He pledged that as the Ambassador for the people, he will continue to work together with Government to develop the people of Samoa.

He pointed out education and technology as very important aspects for development, and he will continue to assist develop education for the Samoan people.

Pa’u used the occasion to point out to their new chief that Savai’i Island needs more doctors and better school buildings, especially the Fatausi Primary School in his district.

He also requested scholarship opportunities for Samoan students to study in Japan.

Japans previous ambassador Tuimaugaoali’i Shibuta also held a Samoan chiefly title bestowed by Falevao village on the eastern side of Upolu island.

Related