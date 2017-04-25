Japan’s new Ambassador to Samoa to intensify bilateral cooperation

Japan’s new Ambassador to Samoa H.E. Mr. Shinya Aokitaking his ava bowl when he was wlecomed at the Head of States residence this morning



By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 25 APRIL 2017: The new Ambassador of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. Shinya Aoki has highlighted how he would like to advance on the people-to-people relationship and seek appropriate measures to intensify bilateral cooperation in economic, agriculture, tourism and trade.

Japan’s new envoy presented his credentials to His Highness the Head of State, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi, this morning.

Upon the Ambassador’s arrival at the Head of State’s Tuaefu Residence, he was welcomed with a traditional ava ceremony.

The Presentation of Credentials immediately followed in the Ceremony Room where Ambassador Aoki presented his letter of credence before His Highness.

In his remarks, Ambassador Aoki conveyed the greetings of Emperor Akihito and the best wishes of the Government and People of Japan to the Government and People of the Independent State of Samoa.

He affirmed the Government and People of Japan’s recognition of high importance to strengthen the friendship and cooperation with Samoa.

In addition, he highlighted how he would like to advance on the people-to-people relationship and seek appropriate measures to intensify bilateral cooperation in economic, agriculture, tourism and trade.

In particular is the upcoming Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM8) to be held in Japan, 2018 where Prime Minister Hon. Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi will be the co-Chairman at the meeting.

Additionally, establishing mutual understanding and negotiations towards the development of Sports as Japan will be the host nation of the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games.

In welcoming Mr. Aoki, His Highness Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi reminded if the special closeness of the two countries and praised Japan’s accomplishments in socio-economic development and international intergration as well as voicing his nation’s desire to help further grow bilateral relations.

He also conveyed his regards to Emperor Akihito and wished Ambassador Aoki successful terms in Samoa.

Ambassador Aoki is a career diplomat. After graduating from Chulalongkorn University with M.A in International Relations, he entered the Japan’s Foreign Ministry. He has served overseas in several posts in Thailand, U.S.A and Australia. His most recent posts as a diplomat where he was the Consul at the Consulate-General of Japan in Sydney, Australia in 2002. In 2009, he was the Counselor of Japan in Thailand. In 2013, he served as the Deputy Chief of Protocol and Director of the Official Guests Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and later in 2015 he became the Consul-General, Consulate General of Japan in Chiang Mai.

Ambassador Aoki takes over the post from former Ambassador Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta.

