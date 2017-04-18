Jerome Kaino and Steven Luatua on Blues promotional tour

Jerome Kaino and Steven Luatua signing autographs and meeting the fans yesterday

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai.

APIA, SAMOA: WEDNESDAY 19 APRIL 2017: Two Blues players are on a promotional tour of Samoa ahead of the Blues and Reds Super rugby clash in Apia Park 3 June.

Jerome Kaino and Steven Luatua met the fans, signed autographs and handed out promotional merchandise at the Bluesky office yesterday.

“The visit is mainly to get the interest and excitement up before the game in June this year,” said Kaino.

“I think it’s a long time planning, we should have added a game here a long time ago because of the influence that Samoa has in super rugby,” Kaino added.

Both Jerome and Steven says that they feel good knowing that everywhere they go and whatever team they played for they always feel the support of the Samoan people.

“And it’s so good to be back home,” says Kaino.

