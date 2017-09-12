Joseph Parker impressive form for title defence

The WBO Champion, Joseph Parker with Superstar British boxer David Haye preparing for the title defence 24 September.

UK, 12 SEPTEMBER 2017: Superstar British boxer David Haye can see a remarkable transformation in Joseph Parker following his intense training camp in Las Vegas.

Haye last saw Parker in early July and the kiwi was out of shape after over-indulging in an eight-week holiday following the May 6th victory over Razvan Cojanu.

Parker currently weighs around 110 kilos.

The WBO Heavyweight champion has arrived in London to complete his preparations for his bout against mandatory number one challenger Hughie Fury at Manchester Arena next Sunday.

Parker is training at Haye’s purpose built gym in South London and believes he’s had the best training camp of his career in preparation of his second title defence.

The bout will take place next Sunday morning, September 24 around 9am New Zealand Time.

David Haye Interview Transcript:

“He’s trimmed up, clearly he’s been eating sleeping and training and not much else. I know what it takes to whip yourself into great condition and he’s obviously been living the life and a completely different human being than the one who was here 10 weeks ago.

“Hughie Fury’s got a very awkward style, a very under-rated defence and it could sort of pose Joe a few tricks early-doors until he gets to grips with things so it’s all about patience, all about him not getting frustrated in the heat of the battle and keeping a cool head, that’s the best advice I can give.”

Advice on dealing with the climate change in London compared to Vegas

“You got to wrap up, I know where he stays is pretty close to the gym so after he’s all sweaty and that, don’t go outside in this London air because you can get a cold pretty quickly so make sure you dry off, wrap up, put a wooly hat on and don’t take any risks whatsoever, it’s not worth it. When you’re pushing your body to the limit, your immune system is pushed way beyond what it normally would be so if you’re going to pick up a virus or a cold, this is the time two weeks before a fight. This is when you’ve really got to get your vitamin C in

“A win against Hughie Fury in the UK, in Manchester, will be absolutely huge for Joseph Parker and his brand. It really would put his name up there in lights and it would really get the British media calling for unification fights. At the moment he’s a bit of an unknown, although he’s the champion, he hasn’t sort of been on these shores. He’s popped over from time to time and teased us, but to come over here and show us what he’s got with a spectacular win, that would really put his name up in lights and it would really call for one of the big unification fights with Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua. These are the big marque showcase names. This would really put his name into the hat.

“All he has to do is win, get his hand raised by any means and then he can look forward to much bigger things. This fight I don’t believe he’s going to have the luxury of picking or choosing a knockout or points. He’s going to need to have the fight of his life. Physically he’s going to have to be on point, tactically he’s going to need to be on point, the Furys, the head coach really knows his stuff.”

