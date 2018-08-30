Sports Boxing Joseph Parker on comeback trail, partners with mental health unit
Joseph Parker on comeback trail, partners with mental health unit

PHOTO: La’auli Joseph Parker helping some patients at the Mental Unit use the boxing bag to release stress

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 30 AUGUST 2018: Former WBO heavyweight champion, La’auli Joseph Parker is on the comeback trail and eyeing to fight in December either in the UK or New Zealand.

Visiting Samoa this week, Parker said there are 5 potential opponents and it is just a matter of getting one to agree to a fight at the end of the year.

“The plan is to rebuild through at least 2 to 3 fights, then go for a title shot,” said Parker.

One thing is sure. Parker is sticking with trainer Kevin Barry. “There was nothing wrong with my training but we have to take inputs from other sources,” he said.

“There was no excuse when I lost to Dylan Whyte, but the head-butt received during the fight changed the whole process.”

Partnership with the mental unit
Parker and his team visited the Mental Health Unit at the National Hospital and donated boxing equipment to help develop a programme for the patients.

He said he will discuss with the Unit management how else he can assist the development of a programme for Unit especially the patients.

“Hopefully these boxing bags would help release some stress from patients and for them to work on themselves,” he said.

Parker is visiting family and doing some promotional work before returning to his rebuilding strategy for his come-back fight in December.

Parker with some of the staff and patients at the Mental Unit at the National Hospital

