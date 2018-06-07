Joseph Parker to fight Britain’s Dillian Whyte next month



Joseph Parker with proud parents Sala and Dempsey Parker after he captured the WBO world heavyweight title in December, 2016 PHOTO: Photosport

The former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker’s is set to fight Britain’s Dillian Whyte on 28 July at the 02 in London.

The fight was announced by promoter Eddie Hearn on twitter, with Joseph Parker swiftly retweeting the news.

Parker lost his WBO title in the first loss of his professional career in a unanimous points decision to Britain’s Anthony Joshua in their unification bout in April this year.

Whyte has also fought Joshua. As an amateur boxer he was able to defeat Joshua by unanimous decision, but in their

In 2015, Anthony Joshua knocked out Whyte in the seventh round. Whyte is however credited with causing Joshua trouble in that fight, having wobbled him in the second round.

After losing to Joshua, Parker said he was determined to come back stronger.

