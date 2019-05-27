Judge orders King Faipopo to stop posting on social media

PHOTO: Malele Paulo also known as King Faipopo ordered to stop posting on social media

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA TUESDAY 28 MAY 2019: Judge Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papalii has ordered Malele Paulo also known as King Faipopo to stop posting any more information on the social media from his phone and or any electronic device as the case against him is pending in court.

Malele was arrested by police last Thursday at his home at Alamagoto. He appeared in court yesterday facing new charges of making false statements that affect the reputation of a person.

The new charge is separate from the 13 charges of making false statement against the Prime Minister on the social media while he was in Australia.

Malele’s lawyer Unasa Iuni Sapolu, indicated in court that her client will plead not guilty to the new charge and sought bail for her client.

The prosecutor Iliganoa Atoa, told Judge Alalalatoa that it is high risk if Malele is released on bail as he will reoffend by continuing to act out similar charges he already faces.

Atoa also asked the court for time to finalise the charges against the defendant.

Unasa argued that her client had no previous convictions and is not yet guilty of any allegations against him therefore re offending was not appropriate.

Bail condition forbids posting on social media

Judge Alalatoa then granted bail for Malele on condition that the moment he stepped out of court, he is forbidden from using any electronic device to post any more statements on the social media.

“That is the most crucial condition of your bail,” said Judge Alalatoa. “You have to comply with this and that you are not to be charged with any more offences while your matter is pending.”

Malele is to continue signing in at the police station every Friday and his travel documents remain with the court registrar.

The matter has been adjourned to Friday this week for the police to finalize the new charges.

Judge Alalatoa will also give her ruling on the application by Malele’s lawyer, that the court in Samoa has no jurisdiction to hear the allegations made by Faipopo and posted on social media against the Prime Minister as they posted in Australia.

