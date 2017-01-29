Judiciary did respond to the Special Parliamentary Committee

Samoas Court House at Mulinu’u



BY Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JANUARY 2017: While they refused to appear infront of the Special Parliamentary Committee that investigated the work of the Lands and Titles Court, the Judiciary did respond after all.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the Judiciary gave written responses to the Committees report after it was tabled in Parliament.

The Report that made 30 recommendations to improve the work of the Lands and Title Court was approved by parliament last week and handed over to government for follow up work.

“The report will now be used to draft legislation to implement the recommendations made which are good recommendations,” according to the Prime Minister.

One of the recommendations is to separate the Lands and Titles Court from the rest of the judiciary and courts administration. This is supported by the ruling party caucus.

According to the Prime Minister, there must be an equal treatment of the Lands and Titles Court and the other courts.

“As you know, when your convicted in the criminal court you are then punished. But that’s not how it is with the Lands and Titles Court as we have now,” said Tuilaepa.

The Lands and Titles court deals mainly with Lands and Titles matters and the decisions made affect both the dead, the living and unborn generations of Samoans and their families if a Court decision is mishandled and there is a miscarriage of justice.

Traditionally, the Judges adjudicating cases at the Lands and Titles Court, have no legal background and training and were selected mainly on their knowledge of Samoan oral history and genealogies.

One of the main issues with the current operation of this court is the backlog of cases and appeal cases going back 10 years or more, the time lapse between the hearing of cases and delivery of decisions and judges conflict of interest.

