King Faipopo criminal libel case to proceed – Court has the jurisdiction

Malele Paulo aka King Faipopo with lawyers after the decision that the criminal libel case against him will proceed

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA SAMOA – 31 MAY 2019: The criminal libel case against Malele Paulo also known as King Faipopo, will proceed with a hearing date to be set next Wednesday.

District Court Judge, Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papalii rejected the application by Defence Counsel, Unasa Iuni Sapolu to exclude criminal proceedings against Malele Paulo as the Samoa Court had no jurisdiction to hear criminal charges against her client as the statements were made in Australia.

Malele Paulo is facing 13 charges of criminal libel for making false statements against the Prime Minister affecting the complainant’s reputation.

In her decision, Judge Alalatoa said the main issue the court looked at was whether there was an extra territorial jurisdiction to hear the criminal charges against the accused.

She then cited a part of the amended Crimes Ordinance Act that stated “this ordinance applies to any matter or event that occurs in Samoa or any other place.”

It will be the first case of criminal libel to be heard in Samoa after the law was reinstated, against much criticism by many who argue on the individuals’ freedom to expression.

Judge Alalatoa also pointed out the section of the Crimes Ordinance Act that says “The Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and the District Court shall have the jurisdiction to hear and determine any matter, act or mission for which this ordinance or any other law provides such jurisdiction irrespective of any act, matter or mission or event occurs in Samoa or any other place.”

Alalatoa stated she was of the view that the act performed by Paulo was not wholly performed in Samoa. But after producing, publishing and posting the video on the internet, it was accessible to the world for anyone to see.

She then concluded that the District Court does have the jurisdiction to hear the alleged offence by the accused, and dismissed the application by the defence counsel.

Before Judge Alalatoa made out her ruling, the Prosecutor, Iliganoa Atoa filed an additional charge against the defendant.

The matter has been adjourned to next Wednesday to set a date for the hearing and for the defence counsel to obtain instructions from her client on the additional charge.

