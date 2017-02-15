Land Corporation General Manager says “not yet”

Very low occupancy of the side of the market allocated for farmers to sell their produce



BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2017: The General Manager of the Samoa Land Corporation (SLC) Ulugia Petelo said the final decision on who gets to lease the Vaitele market, is Cabinet.

Ulugia in an interview today corrected reports that Chinese business man Tu’itu’ioaiga Weijie Weng has been awarded the lease.

“We are yet to submit our report to Cabinet for their decision,” said Ulugia.

He said quite a few people submit interest for the market, and Tu’itu’ioaiga, owner of the Farmers and Coin Save company Ltd was one of the bidders.

Tu’itu’ioaiga confirmed that he submitted a bid, but denied any knowledge that he was awarded the lease.

“I have not been informed nor signed any contract,” said Tu’itu’ioaiga.

Ulugia said the SLC Board has already met and discussed the issue, and the outcome from that meeting has to be submitted to Cabinet, and that has not been done.

He said newspaper has the right to write what they wish, but “I cannot confirm that Coin Save has been awarded the lease.”

He said Cabinet should release the name of the winner by the end of this month.

The Government’s decision to lease the Vaitele market ground floor to commercial operators was due to the low revenue produced by the market in the past years.

“There are only five farmers utilizing the market at the moment and over 85% is empty space,” said Ulugia.

He said the market is earning good money from other leases such as shops, finance lending companies except the area allocated to farmers.

Asked for an estimate amount of the lease to the successful tenant, Ulugia said he could not release it until Cabinet has made a decision.

As for the Salelologa market, the top floor has been leased out to businesses including a space to operate the administration work for the National University of Samoa.

