Lands and Titles Court President faces more charges

Fepulea’i Atilla Ropati (right) with his lawyer Aumua Ming Leung Wai

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 13 MARCH 2018: The Lands and Titles Court President, Fepulea’i Atilla Ropati is facing more criminal charges.

Fepulea’i appeared in the District Court this morning with his lawyer, Aumua Ming Leung Wai for mention.

Prosecution added two more charges of being armed with an unknown weapon, and causing grievous bodily harm and applied to Judge Rosella Papali’i to refer the matter to the Supreme Court because of the seriousness of one of the four charges against the defendant.

Judge Rosella accepted the application and adjourned the matter to 26 March to be heard in the Supreme Court.

Fepulea’i faces charges of assault causing injury, armed with an unknown weapon, grievous bodily harm and armed with a dangerous weapon.

Fepulea’i was charged following the police investigation of a complaint filed by a night watchman at the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration after an alleged assault by Fepulea’i.

The alleged assault happened at an end of year function last December.

