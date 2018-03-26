Menu
Lands and Titles Court President pleads guilty to assault

By Rula Su’a- Vaai

APIA, SAMOA MONDAY 26 MARCH 2018: The President of the Lands and Titles Court Fepuleai Atila Ropati pleaded guilty to an assault charge in a court special sitting today.

Through his lawyer, the President however pleaded not guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm, and armed with a dangerous weapon.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter for hearing on the week commencing 23 April 2018.

Fepulea’i was charged following the police investigation of a complaint filed by a night watchman at the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration after an alleged assault by Fepulea’i.

The alleged assault happened at an end of year function last December.

Staff Reporters

