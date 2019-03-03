Las Vegas Sevens: USA vs Samoa in final

The smiles say it all for these Samoan players with one more hurdle to go. PHOTO courtesy of World Rugby

It has been a long-time coming and fans have been treated to what they have been missing for so long. Later today, Manu Samoa sevens meet Las Vegas Sevens defending champs, USA in this years’ Cup Championships final.

Earlier today, Samoa’s determined machinery disposed Argentina 33-19 in the semis to earn its berth at the finals. Yesterday, Samoa narrowly got through the quarters holding on to a one point victory over Australia.

Earlier today, hosts USA disposed New Zealand in the other semis, after Carlin Isles scored a hat-trick to see them get past New Zealand and set up a final against Samoa.

After its highest accomplishment so far, Coach Sir Gordon Teitjens told TV commentator and former Kiwis captain, Karl Tanana that getting to the finals means a lot for the boys.

He has been building the team depth with the little resources and had been trying to keep his players on the island.

Samoa had been slipping in world rankings since winning the Championships in 2010 and then failed to qualify for the last Olympics in Rio where Fiji won the inaugural Olympics Sevens Rugby Gold medal.

