Late Reverend Le’i’ite Setefano to be honoured for Service to Religion

Source: SCOPA, New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, TUESDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2018: The late Reverend Elder Leiite Setefano has been named as one of the recipients of the Samoa College Old Pupils Association (S.C.O.P.A) New Zealand ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his service to religion in New Zealand.

Reverend Elder Leiite Setefano entered Samoa College as part of the first intake when Samoa College was established in 1953. In 1991 Reverend Elder Leiite Setefano was awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for Community Service (QSM) in New Zealand.

“To mark the 65th anniversary since the establishment of Samoa College, S.C.O.P.A New Zealand will be hosting a special function on Saturday 8th December at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland to acknowledge the contribution of Samoa College ex-students and former teachers in New Zealand,” says So’oalo Setu Mua co-chair of the organising committee,

Reverend Elder Setefano and wife Lealofi served as ordained church ministers of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand for forty-seven years. Thirty-six of those years pastoring the Tamaki Pacific Islanders’ Presbyterian Church in Auckland. Reverend Setefano was instrumental in establishing a Pacific Island Synod within the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa.

Studied at Malua Theological College in Samoa from 1962 to 1965 then St. John’s Theological College in New Zealand from 1966 to 1969 where Reverend Elder Leiite Setefano graduated with a Licentiate in Theology. In 1971 Setefano was ordained at St. Davids, Owhata and served until 1975 at Rotorua Pacific Islands Church (PIC), Bay of Plenty Presbytery. In 1975 to 1980 as church minister at St. David’s Presbyterian Church in Petone, Wellington before serving at Tamaki Pacific Islanders’ Presbyterian Church, Auckland Presbytery from 1980 till retirement in 2016.

From 1998 to 2000, Reverend Elder Leiite Setefano served as Moderator of the Auckland Presbytery, Moderator of Pacific Island Synod Presbytery. The memories, his legacy, contributions and life forever etched into the history of the church, and of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Reverend Elder Leiite Setefano was a dedicated church, family, community and cultural leader, and an active member of SCOPA New Zealand. A founding governance member of the Pacific Leadership Forum in New Zealand. He served on many committees and boards for various church, religious, cultural, ethnic, educational, sports particularly Samoan kilikiti, community groups and various organizations.

For 65 years Samoa College has produced leaders who have served, and continue to serve Samoa well and beyond including New Zealand in various capacities, covering every imaginable sphere of life.