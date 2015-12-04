Law enforcement weak on child street vendors, says Ombudsman’s office

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA: FRIDAY 04 DECEMBER 2015: The reason why there are still many young children selling goods on the street, is due to the weakness in enforcing the law.

This was one of the Ombudsman’s office findings of why child street vendors remain a challenge in Samoa.

The findings were presented at the Child Validation Forum in Apia this week that was sponsored by the International Labour Organisation and the Ministry of Labour.

Despite the existence of the Compulsory Education Act enforced by the Ministry of Education Sports & Culture, the problem continues with the growing number of young children selling wares on the streets during school hours.

Presenting the Ombudsman’s office paper, human rights attorney Loukinikini Vili said “Significant emotional and mental burden is placed upon children when they take on financial responsibilities for their families’ livelihood.”

The Ministry of Police, MESC and village representatives are members of the task force that monitor the compulsory education policy. There was general consensus among the Forum participants that the law enforcement is the main weakness.

Other participants believed the Act is to be blamed for the inefficiencies in law enforcement. One participant referred to a case where the parents were charged and convicted for failing in their parental duties of taking children to school.

However, a few weeks after the convicted parents paid their fines and a stern warning from the Judge, they were back in their normal routine of sitting by the side while their children walk the street selling goods.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) conducted a survey last year on 106 children below the age of 18 years old working as street vendors and some of the results from this survey was quite alarming.

• Children worked for at least 1 hour in the reference week in activities involving the production of goods and services with 75% of these workers dominated by female, says the report.

• Children in street vending, are used by businesses to sell their products while some children are seen scavenging on the streets.

• Some children live on the street during the weekdays but return home in the weekends. Five children were found living on the street with either homeless people or friends.

• The age group of these children ranges from 6 years old to 17 years old and most of them are living with their parents, which indicates that parents need to be educated themselves on the importance of education to their children.

• The hours children spent working the street is also alarming which is sometimes from the morning until midnight, whiles starts from 5.00pmto 8.00pm and 8,00pm to 12.00pm

The concern raised in the report is sex work, and ILO representative Tomasi Peni said it’s the reality that everyone must be aware of.

These children have informed ILO through the survey that they too have worst times working on the street which sometimes they feel unsafe or scared when they become in contact with the law.

Some of the worst fears they face is being bullied by older street vendors, people stealing their goods, and sometimes they beg for food at late hours.

Most of these street vendor children dream of going back to school and complete education and during this weeks’ forum, the participants tried to identify the “gap that needs to be addressed.”

