Law Programme launched for Samoan parliamentarians

Inside Samoa’s temporary Parliament at Tuana’imato

By Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 15 MARCH 2017: A Certificate of Law Programme for Samoa’s parliamentarians was launched yesterday by the University of the South Pacific, UNDP and the Samoan Parliament.

Funded by the by UNDP Office in Samoa, the programme was designed for Samoa Parliamentarians by the University of the South Pacific’s School of Law in Emalus Campus, Vanuatu and will be offered through the University’s Alafua Campus in Samoa.

In launching the project, Speaker of Parliament Leaupepe Toelafoa Apulu Fa’afisi said “To be effective; Parliament needs quality Members of Parliament. A team can only be as good, as the players themselves.”

“This is why Parliament offers briefings, seminars, workshops and more, so that members of Parliament are better equipped to do their work most effectively.”

The Speaker said “It is a milestone achievement for our Parliament in that, a law programme, is especially designed to meet the need of our Samoa Parliament. I would like to thanks the University of the South Pacific, for coming up with the right mix; a programme most relevant to Samoa and our Parliament.”

He then issued a warning to the Members of Parliament. “As Speaker of Parliament, I will not accept any failure in this programme. I expect all of you to pass the programme, but most importantly reflect it, in your roles inside Parliament. Effective parliamentarians means an effective and efficient Parliament.”

