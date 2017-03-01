Lawsuit against Rugby Union referred to mediation

Manu Samoa Sevens winning the Paris leg of the 2016 tournament

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY, 01 MARCH 2017: The lawsuit by the former Manu Samoa sevens Coach Damian McGrath against the Samoa Rugby Union has been adjourned for mediation.

The matter was called this morning for hearing of the application by the defendant’s on security of cost. Justice Vui Clarence Nelson however believed that the matter should be referred to mediation.

“The first and the second defendant’s application for security of cost have also been adjourned awaiting the outcome of the mediation,” said Justice Vui.

In August 2015 the plaintiff Damian McGrath was appointed as the head coach of the Manu Samoa sevens national team. His services were terminated 01 September 2016 after the team failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

McGrath claims defamation and wrongful dismissal against the Union and the Union Chief Executive Officer.

Justice Vui highlighted that in the contract the parties have the opportunity to settle any dispute between them in mediation.

But the mediator shall agree between the parties within 14 days or the mediator shall be appointed by the SRU.

McGrath is suing the SRU for one million tala when his service was terminated last year before his contract was over.

McGrath has been replaced by former New Zealand 7’s coach Sir Gordon Tietjens.

Related