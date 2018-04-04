Lawyer pleads for a non-custodial sentence for incest victim

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 04 APRIL 2018: Lawyer Maiava Visekota Peteru is appealing to Justice Leiataualesā Daryl Clarke for a non-custodial sentence for her client who has pleaded guilty to the charge of incest with her biological father.

The father and daughter whose names are being suppressed, both pleaded guilty to incest through their respective lawyers, Diana Roma for the father and Maiava Visekota Peteru for the daughter.

Maiava laid out mitigating factors towards her client. “I appeal to you, Your Honour, my client has shown remorse to what had happened, and she has been under a lot of stress because she and her father had been the centre of mockery and more to that effect are her three children who are under 10 years old, where her children have been mocked at.”

“Your Honour I humbly request for a non-custodial sentence for my client, because if we think about how can a mother be separated from her young children for 2 years, who is going to look after them, and give them the motherly warmth they need? I ask your Honour if it’s possible, that my client should be referred to a counseling program to help her not to repeat the offence she is appearing before this court.”

Maiava disputed the victim’s impact report stating the village as victims of the offence.

“Your Honour, if there are victims to this case, it is the father and daughter themselves, not the village.” Maiava said both had been banished from their village, and have performed a traditional apology, paid $2,000 tala and other items totaling $5,000 tala to the village council.

Lawyer for the father, Diana Roma asked the court that her client is a first offender and is remorse of his actions.

During final submissions today, the prosecution stressed that the court should impose a prison sentence for the defendants because of the seriousness of the nature of the offence. “Your Honour both should go to prison for a term of 2 years.”

The prosecution pointed out aggravating factors such as breaching the trust, between the father and his family.

“He is responsible for the safety of his family by taking care of his daughter. The father has broken every trust and good relationship with his family especially between father and daughter.”

The court heard that the incestuous relationship started in 2016, when one of the villagers found the father and daughter sleeping sharing one pillow and one sheet. On one occasion the same young man went to fetch something from the home of the father and daughter and caught them having sex. He took a photo of the father and daughter having sex and gave it to the village council who in turn gave it to police.

The daughter according to the probation report was brought up in her mother’s family in Savaii until 2014 when her mother passed away and she went and stayed with her father with the intention of taking care of her father.

Justice Clarke has reserved his ruling until the 17 April.

