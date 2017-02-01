Lawyers and Accountants may ‘chicken out’ Fight for Marist

Anesi Seiuli of Rugby League laying the challenge on Danny Tusitala of Rugby Union for the Fight For Marist 2

STAFF REPORTERS

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2017: The organizers of the Corporate bouts in next weeks’ Fight for Marist 11 may have to scrap the battle between the lawyers and accountants despite efforts to get a fighter from each of the professions for the nights 09 and10 February at Gymn One.

The bout, labeled “Battle of the Minds” was the only one not yet confirmed when the bouts were introduced this afternoon.

The confirmed Corporate bouts are:

“Battle of the Law Services and Securities” between 36 year old Fred Mapu Kelemete of LTA against 23 year old Savaii born Apineru Mita’i of Top Security.

“Battle of the Sports” will be between Anesi Seiuli representing NRL and 7s player Danny Tusitala representing SRU.

“Battle of the Malofie (Tatau)” will also be the highlight as it will be put two full body tattooed men to face each other. They are Tofilau Afatagi Mulipola, a 38 year old male of Vaitele-uta against Unasa Tauvei.

On the serious end of the Fight for Marist 11 boxing tournament, the standard is expected to be very high with 19 amateur boxers from Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and American Samoa and 15 of the best Samoan amateur boxers confirmed for the event.

All overseas boxers are either National Champions or have represented their respective countries in regional and international boxing competitions.

The South Australia Boxing team will be team to beat as they are all Australian, Australian State and Golden Gloves champions. In addition, the team is coached by Bodo Andreas, the Australian Olympic Coach and International Amateur Boxing Association Coach.

Andreas is also the Fight for Marist VIP guest and will be holding coaching clinics for local coaches. This is part of Marist St. Josephs Sports Club contribution to the development of national boxing coaches.

The main bout

The main bout will be the professional fight between upcoming fighters Jai Opetaia from Australia and Samoa’s Tone Fereti.

Opetaia’s professional record is 8 wins (5 by knockout) He has over 120 amateur fights and is a 2011 Junior World Champion, competed in the 2012 London Olympics, 5 time Australian champion, 6 time NSW chamoion and 4 time Golden Gloves.

Tone Fereti defeated Samoan champion Warren Fuiava (first defeat in his professional career) in last year’s Fight For Marist.

The Samoan team is in camp under Coaches Lionel Fatupaito, Tavu’i Mike Lemisio, Bubba Tuigamala and Technical Advisor Asiata Napoleon Stanley.

The competing countries with the best team, will win the Prime Ministers Trophy. Exposing these local boxers against overseas opponents is part of the preparations for the upcoming Oceania and Commonwealth Games. The Fight For Marist ultimate aim is to send at least 4 boxers to the Tokyo Olympics and produce quality boxers like the WBO Champion Lupesoliai Joseph Parker.

Whichever way, the Fight For Marist 2 organizers guarantee the event will be full of action and entertainment.

