Leading Global Law Firm signs as Manu Samoa 2019 Rugby World Cup Major Sponsor

PHOTO: Samoa’s Ambassador to Japan, Fa’alavaau Perina J. Sila-Tualaulelei and Ms. Louise Stoupe, Head of Morrison & Foerster’s Tokyo Litigation Department after signing the sponsorship agreement, Friday 8 March

Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, has been named a Major Sponsor of the Manu Samoa ahead of their campaign for the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

The sponsorship agreement was signed last Friday by Samoa’s Ambassador to Japan Fa’alavaau Perina J. Sila-Tualaulelei and Ms. Louise Stoupe, head of Morrison & Foerster’s Tokyo Litigation Department and co-chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation and Trial Practice Group.

Morrison & Foerster is the largest international law firm in Japan, with a total of 17 offices across Asia, the United States, and Europe.

“We are pleased to support the development of rugby in Samoa in the lead up to the Rugby World Cup in Japan. We are happy to play a part in Samoa’s aspirations as they prepare for the competition,” said Ms. Stoupe.

The Chairman of Samoa Rugby Union and Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi said, “We are grateful and delighted with the significant sponsorship investment that Morrison & Foerster is making today. Our build-up to this year’s Rugby World Cup has been greatly boosted by the firm’s investment in our Manu Samoa team’s preparations.”

The Chairman added, “Samoa Rugby Union is pleased that Morrison & Foerster recognizes and shares our determination to do well on the international stage.”

The sponsorship signing officially commenced the partnership between the Samoa Rugby Union and Morrison & Foerster after several months of discussions and negotiations facilitated by the Ambassador of Samoa in Japan with partners at Morrison & Foerster.

It is a significant milestone in the Embassy’s efforts with local partners in Japan in advocating for strong support in the form of pre-camps and to generally assist the Manu Samoa 15’s on their road to the Rugby World Cup in September 2019.

“We are humbled and blessed by Morrison & Foerster’s readiness to support Samoa in this way and I would like to convey our sincere appreciation to the firm for this significant contribution,” said Ambassador Fa’alavaau.

“I would also like to mention and particularly thank my dear friend Louise Stoupe of Morrison & Foerster for her unwavering support and for facilitating this partnership with her firm.”

