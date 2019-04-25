Legal settlement details between Police & Suitupe Misa confidential

PHOTO: The Produce Market at Fugalei where Suitupe Misa was arrested at gunpoint

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 24 APRIL 2019: Details of the settlement between the Police Commissioner and Suitupe Misa reached through the Judiciary Settlement Conference (JSC) are not being made public.

Misa’s lawyer Sarona Ponifasio said the matter was confidential and could not disclose the amount agreed to in the settlement.

The matter arose four years ago after an armed police raid led by the Police Commissioner arrested Misa at gunpoint at his business at the Fugalei Produce Market.

Misa’s lawsuit also included then Minister of Police, Sala Fata Pinati and the Ministry of Police.

After the arrest, Police later released Misa as there was no evidence to hold him.

Misa then lodged a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman that investigated the complaint.

The Ombudsman’s 48 page report highlighted the Police Commissioners lack of understanding of the law, and the police officers failure in conducting a proper investigation before the unlawful arrest 18 August 2015.

The report referred to the incident as a “watershed moment in the history of Samoa – it was the day the police used firearms in a public place to carry out a pre-planned arrest.”

Misa originally filed for a $1 million talā settlement.

Like this: Like Loading...