Levi Primary School children join million trees growing

PHOTO: A student of the Levi Primary School planting a tree to protect the village bathing pool

STAFF REPORTERS

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 MARCH 2019: The primary school children of Levi Primary school have joined the drive to grow 2 million trees in the fight against climate change. One thousand trees were presented last Friday to the committee of the sub village of Alamutu next to Levi, Sale’imoa and the primary school children were engaged to plant the trees.

The initiative is a partnership between the Alamutu sub-village Committee and the Ministry of the Environment. Committee member Mauga La’auli Sapa’u accepted the 1 thousand trees which are mainly native seedlings from Senior Forestry Officer, Vailega Timoteo Moresi.

The students started planting the trees around the village bathing pool called the Vaipovi that is at the head of a large mangrove swamp.

There are three natural pools in the area that the villagers are still using as alternative water sources. However, the land area around the pools has been cleared for farming and has affected the water quality over the years.

Alamutu village council have been maintaining the Vaipovi well and planting trees to protect the water catchment and hold the surrounding soil from erosion, is part of the overall tree planting project.

Mauga La’auli said that apart from the village pool, they also need more trees to plant along the new Airport road development along their village coastline.

