Limiting Local access to Porn Sites almost impossible says Digicel CEO

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 14 DECEMBER 2018: “It is almost impossible to block porn sites because if we block five today, ten new porn sites will be created an on the internet the next day.”

This is the statement from Digicel’s Chief Executive Officer, Farid Mohammed when Talamua asked about the limited local users access to porn sites on the internet after a report on violence against women recorded that spouses of victims are regularly access porn movies.

“We understand the risks, and we are working with other providers in getting lists of porn sites, and the Regulator’s Office on how to create an environment where we educate people,” said Mohammed.

He said people who create pornography material on dedicated websites are smart people, and that is why he believes being part of the new digital society is very important.

The Service providers are becoming more and more targeted and pressured to not only receive money that users pay for data but be part of educational and public awareness programmes for users to be more responsible in the type of material they access and cyber bullying.

Mohammed however hails local tech company Sky Eye’s venture into the digital arena and he believes this is one avenue that the issue of blocking sites such as porn material could be done.

Blocking or monitoring porn sites was also raised during one of Talamua’s weekly interview with Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi after the Teen Challenge Organization reported that pornography was one of the main reasons behind violence between couples.

Whilst Tuilaepa said it was difficult to monitor sites on the internet, he however said that Service Providers and the Ministry of Communications, Information and Technology (MCIT) should find a way to address this issue.

The same questions were forwards to other internet service providers but only Digicel has so far responded.