Local churches claim to be tricked by a Solomon Islander for $200 thousand talā

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 08 JULY 2017: A man claimed to be a Solomon Islander who goes by the names Jeremy Bulu or Michael Toki is under the Samoan police and the Transnational Crime Unit investigation for deceiving two Samoan Pentecostal churches of $200,000 talā.

Police Spokesperson Sala’a Sale Sala’a today confirmed that the man claims he is from New Caledonia and that the immigration records show he had already left the country.

The incident happened early last month where the man met with the leaders of the two Samoan Pentecostal churches and obtained money “for a community programme for those who are in need.”

Sala’a said the complainants are the two church ministers affected. They claim the money was given in the first place “to register the programme, then he came back for more money in order to complete the process before the programme starts.”

He said the church found out later that they had spent $200,000 on this person and his programme then lodged a complaint with police when they could not locate him.

This happened early last month and Police is working together with the Transnational Crime Unit in investigating the matter.

