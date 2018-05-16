Losing is nothing compared to how the game is lost, Sir Gordon Tietjens

Manu Samoa Sevens Coach Sir Gordon Tietjens

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 17 MAY 2018: Manu Samoa Sevens Coach Sir Gordon Tietjens may have led New Zealand to many victories in the past, but since taking over the helm as the Manu Samoa 7’s coach, the team’s performance has had the fans asking the hard questions.

Speaking to Talamua this week, Tietjens said despite the losses in the recent tournaments, he is happy with the progress the team has made.

“As a coach, I never mind losing, but it is how you lose the game that concerns me,” he said.

Most of the team that played in the recent tournaments are young and new, however, they have showed improvements and prowess in their skills.

Most of the senior and well experience players have been sidetracked with injuries and Tietjens said they are not just minor injuries. Two of the most experienced players had to go through surgery and are recovering.

Tietjens knew it was a tough challenge when he signed up as the Manu Samoa 7 coach, but believed that he could build depth from the players on island and it does not happen overnight.

Samoa has a much younger team compared to other international teams, and most of the players are new, and he knows that it is hard for the country to accept this because they keep comparing the current team to the team that won the rugby world series in 2010.

“The game has changed since, it’s more competitive now, athletes are big, strong and fast, and that is what the new and young team is up against,” said Tietjens.

In the pool games, Samoa faced New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, Argentina and South Africa.

“We were stuck with the toughest draw playing against the big teams, but it’s harder to be out and up for every game, and sometimes you just have to take a moment and admit that you are just not good enough,” said Tietjens.

He said there are only a few places with better teams because they got all their top and experienced players representing their country.

For Manu Samoa especially the new caps, Tietjens is confident that the boys have come a long way and are starting to get a lot better, not only in good shape, fitness, and their compliance to their nutritional requirements.

Rugby Union Chairman and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi has strongly challenged the team to prove themselves in the final legs of the competition.

Tietjens commended his team on their training and giving their best when they are on the field.

“I know what it takes to win a tournament and I will never compromise the boy’s fitness level, because at the end of the day it does not matter what country you play for because there are always that expectations,” said Tietjens.

He said he and the team would love to live up to the country’s expectation, but you got to be realistic about the reality of the tournament and the standard it is now in.

Tietjens said it is even tougher with new rules in place now.

“You lose one game and you’re out of the tournament, so if Samoa lose on its first pool game, they done,” said Tietjen.

He asked for the country’s support and patience for the upcoming games.

“If you go out there and give it all your best, the country just have to accept that, and generally you get a good vibe on that, and that is all we could ask for.”

Tietjens and team are training in Samoa for two weeks before departing for the last two remaining legs of the tournament in London and Paris, and he hopes his experienced players will be available for those tournaments.

