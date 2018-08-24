MacDonalds Samoa has naming rights for Miss Samoa 2018

MacDonalds Samoa owner Tautolo Agaoleatu Charlie Tautolo (centre) presenting the cheque to SEI representatives.

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 24 AUGUST 2018: McDonalds Samoa has been awarded the naming rights for the 2018 Miss Samoa Pageant that will be hosted in Savaii for the first time. This was announced by the event organizer, Samoa Event Incorporated (SEI) at a press conference yesterday.

Tautolo Agaleatu Charlie Tautolo of MacDonalds Samoa presented $50,000 to SEI’s committee as its sponsorship.

Last year, MacDonald’s sponsorship was ST$100,000. According to Tautolo, last year’s donation was higher as the pageant programme started early but this year, it’s only two weeks to the pageant so the expenses are less.

The naming right’s gives MacDonalds a chance to promote the restaurant and its products at any available chance, and this year, MacDonald Miss Samoa Pageant 2018 is on the theme “Beautiful Colourful Samoa.”

The Miss Samoa franchise is into its 33rd year and it will be the first time that the pageant will be hosted in Savaii and will be held during the daytime starting at 10 in the morning at the Don Bosco College Hall at Salelologa.

SEI spokesperson Nanai lavetiga Tuiletufuga said “Ole Miss Samoa, ole Miss Samoa a le Atunu’u”

SEI believes having the pageant in Savai’i is major promotion for the island that will not only draw tourists but business investors.

Nine compete for Miss Samoa title

Nine young women will compete for the title on the 8 September 2018 and include:

Miss CCK – Georgina Mulipola

Miss Samoa Victoria – Norah Lio Setu.

Miss Samoa New Zealand – Cecilia Tufuga Fatu.

Miss Samoa Melbourne – Lanuola Giselle Price.

Miss Samoa New South Wales – Christie Retalila Temareti.

Miss Susana o Samoa – Sonia Piva.

Miss Samoa Australia – Erin Noelagi Taefu.

Miss Naumati Creations – Levalagi Vivian Su’a and

Miss Salimu, Fagaloa – Dolores Cassandra Satiu Lufi.