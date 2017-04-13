Machete attacker under police custody

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 APRIL 2017: A young man from Satapuala village has been charged with causing serious injuries and is under police custody to await his appearance in Court 24 April.

The Police spokesperson, Superintendent Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu said the accused allegedly used a machete to attack the victim who is currently recovering at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital.

The incident happened early this week, when the victim with other youths from his village, traveled to a village in the A’ana Alofi district, and they decided to take a short cut through Satapuala village.

It was while taking that route that landed them in trouble when the accused attacked them.

The Police spokesperson, cannot confirm if the attack was drug related as police are still investigating the matter.

