Magiagi Primary School on with New Rugby Jerseys

PHOTO: Huddling down to scrum, the Magiagi Primary School rugby team with the U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires in Apia, Tony Greubel

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 29 AUGUST 2018: The Magiagi Primary School rugby teams will hit the field in style the rest of the season in new rugby jerseys direct from the United States.

On behalf of Ambassador Scott Brown, the U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires in Apia, Tony Greubel presented the new jerseys to Principal Katalaina and both the junior and senior boys rugby teams.

“We are happy to do what we can to support youth development in Samoa,” said Ambassador Brown.

“The opportunity to play sports meant a lot to me as a young child – all the way through my college years, and I hope the Magiagi Primary School rugby teams have a great season.”

The colours are green, white and black and the school crest is engraved on the jerseys.

Principal Katalaina expressed her gratitude to the Embassy and to Ambassador Brown for continually assisting the school. She charged the rugby team to live up to their school motto “Lototele e Finau.”

Magiagi school rugby team performing the sivatau

