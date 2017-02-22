Young offenders encouraged to make the right decision

Reality Check Programme Young Offenders visiting the Tafa’igata Prison

BY Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY, 22 FEBRUARY 2017: “Given chances is priceless,” according to the inmates serving their time at Tafaigata Prison.

Seven young offenders who were under probation were given the opportunity to be part of a Reality Check Programme through the Samoa Returnees Charitable Trust in partnership with the Probation Office and the Ministry of Police.

The participants were identified by the Ministry of Justice and Court’s Administration under the Probation division and they are under the age of 17.

According to the Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the Probation Services Fa’agutu Samuelu Va’alotu, the programme is a way of giving these young offenders a second chance in life.

“It’s about showing them the reality of life behind bars, and how it will impact on their future, their families as well as themselves.”

The Director of Samoa Returnees Charitable Trust, Magele Vernon Mackenzie he said everyone deserves a second chance.

“In essence, it’s a reality check, we want to give them a taste of what it’s like to lose your freedom and have a chance to get them to get back on track,” said Magele.

“We take them to Tafa’igata prison and that’s where we get a shock value.”

Since this program started in 2014 it has been successful, Magele said the previous participants hardly re-offend.

The participants were surprised when they finally entered the Correctional Centre at Tafaigata.

They were taken through the process done by the correctional officers when all the prisoners arrived at Tafa’igata.

The participants were given a brief at the office, before they walked through each of the holding cells and have them experience the life they will end up in if they don’t make use the chance given to them by the court.

One of the participants said this will be his first and last time he will ever set foot on the prison compound again.

“I am not willing to give up my life and waste my years living in this place,” said one of the participants.

“Now I can see it’s not a good place, I see no future here and I am thankful that I was given this chance to do something good with my life.”

Prisoner Taelase was given the chance to give his testimonial to the participants.

“This is not a good place and being here is wasting many years of life,” said Taelase.

“You are lucky to have been given another chance and I’m telling you do not choose this life.”

“I now have a big dream and my dream is to get out of here and build my relationship with the bank, I need to earn money with my pair of hands and make life worth living.”

The Reality Check Program is an initiative of the Samoa Returnees Charitable Trust in partnership with the Probation Division of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Police.

