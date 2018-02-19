Malaemalu village acts to conserve their coastal freshwater springs

Malaemalu Community with UNDP GEF-SGP staff. Photo Credit: UNDP/GEF-SGP Samoa office/2018

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 19 FEBRUARY 2018 – The community of Malaemalu are all about preserving their environment for their future generation. It is located in the rural district of Falealili and situated on the Southeast coast of Upolu Island with an approximate population of 1,400 residents. Its economy relies mainly on its natural surrounding which is why they have successfully acquired financial assistance from the United Nations Development Programme Global Environment Facility-Small Grants Programme (UNDP GEF-SGP) to conserve their coastal freshwater springs; a mangrove ecosystem area of about ten (10) acres adjacent its existing fish reserve.

The project supports national efforts to conserve the ecosystem and keeping Samoa natural and resilient to natural hazards. The main objective for the project is ‘to rehabilitate and improve the co-management and protection of the degrading mangrove ecosystem of Malaemalu village considering climate change risks, so that it can continue to provide the essential life-supporting goods and services for the villagers’.

The Ali’i and Faipule (chiefs) of Malaemalu recently unveiled their signages which signals the progress of their efforts into conserving their marine ecosystem. The village council have also taken the extra measure to set out by-laws to protect their conservation efforts.

Speaking about the success and progress of the project was a member of the community Mr. Siliniu Sabu. The community is extremely thankful for the project as it has given light to the many species of mangroves grown in their marine eco-system.

“This project has truly showcased the importance of conserving our marine ecosystem as we have realized that it is home to various species of mangroves. This was indicated in the mangrove audit conducted by an independent consultant as part of the continuous support of the MNRE Division of Environment and Conservation and the MAF Fisheries Division for the implementation of the village mangrove and marine management plans”, said Mr Sabu.

The project will continue with the next phase of implementation through enforcement of its village by-laws and injecting a small eco-tourism site near the conservation area for sight-seeing and snorkelling, which can help sustain the initiative in the long run.

Related