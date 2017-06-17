Malietoa Tanumafili 11 heirs split over appointment of title holder

Papali’i Ioane and Papali’i Titiuatoa

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA- SATURDAY 17 JUNE 2017: Four of the seven surviving children of the late Head of State, Malietoa Tanumafili 11 are opposing the appointment of Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa to be the next Malietoa.

Leading the opposition is Papali’i Titiuatoa Malietoa who told Talamua that there are many issues why he and his other siblings are against the decision reached by the three main branches to the Malietoa title that include Natutasina, Talavou and Moli.

The decision reached on Tuesday this week at Sapapali’i in Savaii backed Fa’amausili to be the title holder and was confirmed by the initiating ava ceremony – tapaga ipu.

Fa’amausili, is the youngest of the late Malietoas’ children with Tunuiavela and was bestowed the Malietoa title at Malie after Malietoa’s passing and his title was dismissed by a decision of the Lands and Titles in 2008. His appeal against the decision was also not successful.

The late Malietoa Tanumafili 11 had 11 children from 6 unions and Papali’i Titiuatoa is the only child from the third union.

Reasons for opposing appointment

Papali’i told Talamua that the decision of the other three branches of the title at Sapapali’i, gives way to the heirs of Malietoa Tanumaili 2 to deliberate on who shall be the title holder.

“When it comes to discussing and appointing a holder of the Malietoa title, that is the prerogative of Tuamasaga, and not Sapapali’i,” explained Papali’i.

Papali’i explained that the Sapapali’i connection is through Malietoa Ti’a’s marriage to Taufalematagi, daughter of Li’o that produced Malietoa Fitisemanu.

“Fitisemanu, married Palo, the daughter of Memea of Sapapali’i and their son was Malietoa Vainu’upō who accepted Christianity,” explains Papali’i.

“But all these titles were appointed and invested under the authority of Tuamasaga,” he explains.

“Sapapali’i is referred to as the family – Aiga of Malietoa through marriage but the Malietoa itself has already been appointed and Malie is its capital.”

Malietoa must return to Tuamasaga

Papali’i argues that the rightful place to hold such deliberations, appointment and invest the Malietoa title is the malae of Vaopipi at Malie in the Tuamasaga district.

When asked if he wants to be the next Malietoa, he said this matter should be corrected, and should his side win, then the Malietoa title should be returned to Tuamasaga for them to decide.

A date has yet to be decided for the ‘rightful’ heirs of Malietoa Tanumafili 11 to meet to deliberate on who will be the titleholder after the agreement in Sapapali’i this week that supported Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa.

Continuation of Malietoa Tanumafili’s lineage

Papali’i when researching documents at the Land & Titles Court came across a document that placed all of Malietoa Tanumafili’s children as descendants of Malietoa Moli.

“This is not right because we are descendants of Malietoa Tanumafili 2, our father, and descendants of Moli by title only,” said Papali’i.

Meanwhile, Papali’i’s older siblings claim themselves as the rightful heirs and have denounced Malietoa Tanumafili’s children from five other unions including Papali’i Titiuatoa.

“They can’t because each of us has an official birth certificate that confirms who our father is and there are people who claim to be the only heirs who do not want to recognize and let the truth be known about the children of Malietoa Tanumafili11,” says Papali’i.

Related

Lagi Keresoma