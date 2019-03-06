Man Accused To Be OLP Challenges the Prime Minister To Face Him Now

PHOTO: Vui Sione Masinamua with Paulo Malele or Kingfaipopo outside court

By Lagi Keresoma

“Try your best because I got everything and I know how to defeat you”

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 06 MARCH 2019: The man named by the Prime Minister as one of those behind the blog, O Le Palemia, has issued a challenge against Tuilaepa “to face him now.”

Australia based Vui Sione Masinamua, arrived in Samoa last Saturday and appeared at the Court yesterday to support two other Australia based Samoans facing court charges.

One is Talalelei Pauga who threw a pigs head and eggs at the Prime Minister during a community function in Brisbane, Australia late last year and is charged for making a false immigration declaration.

The second is Paulo Malele or Kingfaipopo who faces 13 charges of making false declarations against Tuilaepa including the accusation that Tuilaepa was involved in the murder of Cabinet Minister Luagalau Levaula Kamu who was shot during an HRPP party function in 1999.

“Tuilaepa challenged me to come to Samoa, I’m here now and I’m waiting for evidence against me,” said Vui.

Asked if he was detained by police when he arrived, Vui said no.

“I’m going around doing my normal business, but if there is a warrant, come out with evidence to arrest me otherwise, Tuilaepa is dealing with hot rocks,” he said.

At one of Talamua’s weekly radio programs last year, Tuilaepa named Vui as one of a group of people writing on the OLP Blog, that had made scathing accusations of corruption and other serious allegations against Tuilaepa.

Vui said Tuilaepa is a public figure and he should accept everything good and bad thrown at him.

“I respect Tuilaepa, we have both been involved in the political game for some time, but he is playing with the wrong person now.”

Traversing between Samoa, New Zealand and Australia for the last thirty years, Vui had been involved with various Opposition political parties’ campaigns against HRPP in the past.

He told Talamua today that whichever way this matter goes, he and Tuilaepa will ultimately face each other in Court, and he will use the criminal libel law Tuilaepa reactivated to file a case against him.

Tuilaepa is on an official trip to Israel this week.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said it is best to ask Tuilaepa for updates on Vui’s matter.

