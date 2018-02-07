Man charged for the attempted murder of his former partner

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 07 FEBUARY 2018: The man accused of stabbing his former partner on Beach Road in Apia has been charged for attempted murder.

The woman was stabbed on the footpath early in the morning close to her place of work and members of the public came to her aid and rushed to the hospital.

The Police Spokesperson, Au’apa’au Filipo Logoitino told Talamua that the man was charged yesterday and his name is being withheld.

According to police, after the alleged stabbing of his former partner, the man stabbed himself several times before jumping over the Mulivai Bridge.

The man and the woman were treated at the Moto’otua hospital for several weeks due to the seriousness of their wounds.

