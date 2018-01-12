Man tried to kill himself after stabbing former partner

The man finally jumped over the Mulivai bridge which is a few meters from the person walking on the left of this photo of the Apia watrerfront

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 12 JANUARY 2018: A man and a woman who used to be a couple are being treated at the National Hospital for serious wounds after a stabbing incident on Beach Road, Apia this morning.

After stabbing the woman with a knife, the man took off with police on the chase. Police say the man stabbed himself as he ran. Seeing police closing in from the opposite side, the man jumped over the Mulivai Bridge where police later held him.

He is also at the hospital with serious wounds to his chest.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

