Man who jumped out of moving car faces three charges

Police spokesperson Superintendent Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA: 24 APRIL 2017: The man who jumped out of a moving car last Thursday is facing three charges which includes causing bodily harm, issuing harmful words and armed with a dangerous weapon, but no charge on attempted suicide.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu said the Crime Ordinance Act 1961 has been amended in 2013 abolishing the attempted suicide charge.

The incident happened at Tufuiopa as the accused was on his way to the police station to deal with a domestic matter involving him and his wife.

However, a few meters from the police station, the accused jumped out of the moving car, leaving his young daughters in the car.

Related