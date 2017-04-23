Menu
/ Community / Man who jumped out of moving car faces three charges

Man who jumped out of moving car faces three charges

 

Police spokesperson Superintendent Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu 

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA: 24 APRIL 2017: The man who jumped out of a moving car last Thursday is facing three charges which includes causing bodily harm, issuing harmful words and  armed with a dangerous weapon, but no charge on attempted suicide.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu said the Crime Ordinance Act 1961 has been amended in 2013 abolishing the attempted suicide charge.

The incident happened at Tufuiopa as the accused was on his way to the police station  to deal with a domestic matter involving  him and his wife.

However, a few meters from the police station, the accused jumped  out of the moving car, leaving his young daughters in the car.

Staff Reporters

0 POST COMMENT
Rate this article
3552 Articles
3289 Days Running
506 Comments
60229 Subscribers
Copyright: Talamua Media, All Rights Reserved. 2016