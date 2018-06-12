Manu Samoa 7s Captain pleads guilty to charges

Manu Samoa 7s Alatasi Tupou in action for Samoa



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 JUNE 2018: Former Manu Samoa 7’s Captain Alatasi Tupou, has pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license.

Tupou appeared before Judge Rosella Papali’i today and entered a guilty plea through his lawyer, Donald Kerslake.

The court also heard Tupou had an outstanding warrant in 2016 where he is accused of an assault charge.

Kerslake, asked the court to give him time to consult his client on why he did not appear when he was summoned before the court two years ago.

Papali’i granted permission to put aside the assault charge to be investigated by the Family Court.

Judge Papali’i has reserved her ruling on Tupou’s other two charges until 20 June.

Tupou is currently on two weeks suspension from playing rugby by the SRU High Performance Unit Integrity Committee.

The Committee also ordered Tupou to undergo counseling classes as part of his rehabilitation.

