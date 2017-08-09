Manu Samoa 7s U18 Captain talks learning how to win

Manu Samoa 7s U18 Captain Sione Yung Yang speaking at the opening of the Youth Week this morning

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 09 AUGUST 2017: Learning how to win is more important than winning.

“This is our Motto back in our School at Vaiola College in Savaii when we prepare for any competition,” says Sione Yung Yang the Captain of the Gold winning Manu Samoa 7s U18.

Sione Yung Yang was the guest speaker at the opening of the Youth Week this morning that focuses on the theme Youth as perpetrators of Peace.

“It means to become a winner is not the focus but learning how to win and learn something important from the process,” says Sione Yung Yang who led his team to win Gold at the recent Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

He referred to the recent Violent Free Champs that Vaiola College attended mainly to build close friendships between all the youth and that is still the important thing so that youth can understand each other in order to maintain good behaviour for peace.

“Knowledge and wisdom are the two important things in leaning and every child goes to school in many classrooms. But their first classroom is their family and that’s where each child grows up with his/her own ways because of the seed that his/her family plants in them,” says Sione Yung Yang.

The Acting Prime Minister, Mata’afa Fiame Naomi Mata’afa opened Youth Week and reminded that youth is the strength where every section of life depend on and that is family, village and country.

“This means, if every youth agrees on what should be done, it will end up to be successful,” said Fiame.

“But if youth lead and engage in bad behaviour, then the hopes and dreams of parents and our families for the future will be futile,” she said.

The annual Youth Week is organized by the Ministry of Women and Social Development and focuses on promoting opportunities that youth can be engaged in to build their own business for their future.

This years’ theme looks at violence and crimes that mostly the youth are involved in the offending or as victims.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Women, Fuimaono Beth Onesemo Tuilaepa told Talamua that youth is the focus of many projects underway to develop young people as leaders of the future.

Part of the Youth Week are stalls and exhibitions featuring the businesses and work of young Samoans. The week closes this coming Saturday.

