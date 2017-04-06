Manu Samoa available for All Blacks warm up ahead of Lions

Tusiata Pisi and Census Johnson against the All Blacks in the historic Apia test in 2015

BY Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 06 APRIL 2017: Manu Samoa’s Head Coach has indicated that Manu Samoa is available to play the All Blacks in New Zealand in June ahead of the Lions tour.

“At this stage after consultation with our Manu Samoa Head Coach, SRU has indicated interest to NZR as Manu Samoa has this window available in its schedule of upcoming test fixtures,” the Chief Executive of the Samoa Rugby Union, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai told Talamua last night.

“At this stage, discussions are ongoing as NZR is reviewing their options with logistics issues to be addressed by all parties. At this stage, it’s most likely to be in Auckland and a formal announcement from NZR is forthcoming once confirmed,” added Faleomavaega.

Reports from New Zealand place the match to be part of a double-header with Wales playing Tonga after the match was moved from Nuku’alofa over concerns for the safety of the pitch at the National Stadium.

Manu Samoa is scheduled to meet Wales at Apia Park 23 June.

NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said last week that All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had asked for the possibility of a match being scheduled for his side to shake out any rust that typified the team in their first test of each year.

Samoa Rugby Union Chairman, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told Samoa FM last night that any test match for Manu Samoa is always good given the available opportunities but would have wanted more matches on tour and culminating on a test match rather than a warm up for the All Blacks.

“Since that 1994 test match labeled as the ‘Battle of the Bandages’ with many players being bandaged due to the physicality of the match, Manu Samoa had not been given similar opportunities to play warm up games ahead of a test with the All Blacks,” said Tuilaepa.

“So we accept this one as a warm up match for the ABs,” he told SamoaFM.

The last time Samoa and New Zealand met was in the historic first test in Apia ahead of the 2015 World Cup with the All Blacks winning 25-16.

Manu Samoa’s upcoming fixtures:

Fri 23 June 2017 – Manu Samoa v Wales at Apia Park.

Sat 01 July 2017- Manu Samoa v Tonga at Nukualofa, Tonga (RWC19 Qualifying match).

Sat 15 July 2017 – Manu Samoa v Fiji at Apia Park. (RWC19 Qualifying match).

Related

Apulu Lance Polu