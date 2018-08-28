Manu Samoa Head Coach Position Re-Advertised



Manu Samoa qualifying for the 2019 World Cup under Head Coach Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 28 AUGUST 2018: The Samoa Rugby Union has decided to re-advertise the position of Manu Samoa Head Coach currently held by Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua.

Fuimaono took the reins from Namulauulu Alama in November 2017 with the difficult task of qualifying Manu Samoa for the 2019 RWC with Games against Germany in July this year.

In a statement, SRU said “With Manu Samoa securing qualification for the RWC in Japan, the SRU Board deliberated on the best way forward for Manu Samoa to prepare and do well at Rugby World Cup 2019.

“The Board also considered and mindful of its obligations under its HP Investment Agreement with World Rugby, that SRU allows the opportunity to engage in securing the Head Coach and technical support through a recruitment process within the terms of conditions of its Investment with SRU.

“This will best serve the needs of the programme, including the upcoming northern tour, with important RWC 2019 preparations matches against USA, Georgia and Spain.

“The Board has made its decision for this to happen with unwavering determination to see a quality Manu Samoa showing at the Premier Rugby Event held every 4 years.”

Fuimaono was not the first choice following the interview for the job but was appointed by the SRU Board “based on performance” and was not taken well by World Rugby.