Samoa Head coach recalled for Samoa World Cup Sevens duties

by Lance Polu

APIA: SATURDAY 18 MAY 2013: Manu Samoa’s most successful coach in 15s and Sevens, Stephen Betham, has been drafted in to lead the Samoa Sevens team preparations for the World Cup in Moscow next month.

Betham is the only Samoan Sevens coach to have won the IRB World Series in 2010 and the decision to recall the former sevens coach was made during an urgent meeting of the rugby union last Thursday.

The chairman of the Samoa rugby union and Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said Betham has time for the sevens team only for the world cup before he returns to Manu duties ahead of their tour of South Africa.

Samoa were beaten in the bowl quarter finals in the final round of the Sevens World Series in London last weekend. It finished fourth overall, but its performance had been shaky qualifying for the Cup semi finals in the last three legs.

Meanwhile, the future of the sevens Coach, Faamaoni Lalomilo’s is uncertain.

It is understood he will not be a part of the coaching staff in Moscow and mostly likely he will step down out of disappointment having not achieved his goal to take the national team to the World Cup.

SRU Chairman had been direct in his language with the Coach following previous results to the point he criticized strategy even the timing of subbed players during a crucial match.

