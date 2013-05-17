Samoa Head coach recalled for Samoa World Cup Sevens duties
by Lance Polu
APIA: SATURDAY 18 MAY 2013: Manu Samoa’s most successful coach in 15s and Sevens, Stephen Betham, has been drafted in to lead the Samoa Sevens team preparations for the World Cup in Moscow next month.
Betham is the only Samoan Sevens coach to have won the IRB World Series in 2010 and the decision to recall the former sevens coach was made during an urgent meeting of the rugby union last Thursday.
The chairman of the Samoa rugby union and Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said Betham has time for the sevens team only for the world cup before he returns to Manu duties ahead of their tour of South Africa.
Samoa were beaten in the bowl quarter finals in the final round of the Sevens World Series in London last weekend. It finished fourth overall, but its performance had been shaky qualifying for the Cup semi finals in the last three legs.
Meanwhile, the future of the sevens Coach, Faamaoni Lalomilo’s is uncertain.
It is understood he will not be a part of the coaching staff in Moscow and mostly likely he will step down out of disappointment having not achieved his goal to take the national team to the World Cup.
SRU Chairman had been direct in his language with the Coach following previous results to the point he criticized strategy even the timing of subbed players during a crucial match.
ABOUT TIME!
Samoa needs an overseas coach who has the advanced knowledge of the game, and reopen the door for overseas (New Zealand and Australia) based players to come and play for Samoa. Stephen Betham won’t do it. He took the team to the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and he failed. The current squard are not good enough with the exceptions of Tom Iosefo, Sani Niue Reupena Levasa and Alafoti Faosiliva, so it’s time to bring some big,powerful and explosive players from overseas to restore our pride. I’m saying this with a lot of respect to Stephen Betham and all the sevens players but it’s time for us to wake up and smell the roses.
Nah, I don’t want a return to overseas players and overseas this and that. We had overseas players from 1999 all the way to 2006 and we never won anything. We got to the final of the wellington 7s in 2002 and that was it. No, stick with the local players because they all know eachother’s games and spend more time with eachother training. Overseas players fly in and fly out and don’t really care. Just use the 7s for their CVs to get big contracts overseas.
I nominate my grandmother to coach the team. She can swear like anything and calls a spade a spade. That is just the tonic needed to get the Manu 7’s moving. If all else fails, my grandmother can show the players how to put on bras so they can play netball soon.
The players themselves need to be accountable for such poor performances they gave during the last two legs of the series…the coach can only do so much…end of the day it’s the players who had to go out and fight the battle…it’s a real shame that Tausa and Milovale ended up on the chopping log..but I suppose that’s how the cookie rolls these days..
Furthermore, Steven Betham should have turned down this decision…I hope he’s not getting too selfish and bigheaded about his achievements with the 7s and the Manu..he should have told the SRU Board that he’ll focused on the Manu and let Tausa take the team to the World Cup..
But then that’s just me… 🙂
How is Stephen selfish? Results show the difference when Stephen was the coach compared to Fa’amaoni’s term. Clearly there’s something wrong with his selection and coaching techniques. Our team’s performance have never been this low in many years.
I have so much respect for Steven to be quiet honest but I think he had it easy..it just happens that the got there at the right time with both the sevens and fifteen…the hard foundation work had already been done for him..so pretty much he just turned up to reap the fruits of someone else’s work…to answer your question, he could’ve allowed another coach to take over the Sevens..that’s just what I think..
Who else do you think is the most suitable candidate for the job that can take this team to the world cup in 5 weeks time? This is the holy grail of rugby sevens and all nations are vying to get their hands on the trophy. We need the BEST of the Best to help take our deteriorating team to the top. My point is time is not on our side and we have to act NOW and SRU see’s no other option but to call back someone who can get us the results we need.
ps: I am not talking about the fifteen.
Let’s agree to disagree and hope for the best shall we…
You’re assuming Steven had a choice, that he could have said “No” to Stui because he needed to concentrate on the June test matches with South Africa, Scotland and Italy. I seriously doubt that’s how things work with the SRU.
#Mahonri, #Eliota